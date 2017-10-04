Kentucky Man Arrested After Driving to Bridgeport to Meet 15-Year-Old Girl

A Kentucky man was arrested in Harrison County Wednesday after he drove to West Virginia to have sex with a 15-year-old girl.

Brandon Wilson, 28, of East Point, Ky., created an ad on a social media site, and a reply was sent to him stating "15 f bport sayin wats up." Wilson conversed with who he believed was a 15-year-old girl for the next few weeks and eventually made plans to meet up with her and have sex, according to the Bridgeport Police Department.

Wilson was told the girl was 15, and he asked if 15 was the age of consent, police said. Before a reply could be sent, however, Wilson asked about her sexual history.

A meeting location and time was set up, and Wilson appeared at the location alone on Tuesday. He admitted to police he was there to meet someone that was 15.

Wilson is charged with soliciting a minor via computer.