11 Out of 20 People Arrested in Methamphetamine-Related Roundup

Eleven people were arrested Wednesday on misdemeanor, methamphetamine-related charges in a Greater Harrison County Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force roundup.

Chief John Walker of the Bridgeport Police Department said all 11 people have been charged with misdemeanors for buying supplies related to the manufacturing of methamphetamine.

They're still working to arrest another nine people, Walker said.

The people have bought an excess of pseudoephedrine, or other methamphetamine-related items, from pharmacies mainly in Marion and Monongalia counties.

