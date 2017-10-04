Police Find Children Living in Filth & Arrest 3 Fairmont Residents

Three Fairmont residents were arrested Monday after police found two, young children living in filth.

Amber Stevens, Jesse Conaway-Riggle, and Tracie Carson are each charged with child neglect creating risk of injury after the Fairmont Police Department responded to their home as part of a child protective services investigation.

An 8-year-old child and a 9-year-old child were living in the residence, which was covered in animal feces, police said. The feces were smeared on the living room, dining room, kitchen, and bedroom floors, police said, and there were "numerous insect species" crawling across the floors and on dirty dishes.

The bathroom walls and ceilings had mold growing on them, and the entire home smelled of ammonia, police said.

The two children were removed from the residence by the West Virginia Department of Health & Human Resources.