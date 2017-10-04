Morgantown Man Arrested on Child Pornography Charge

Monongalia County deputies arrested a man on a child pornography charge.

Zachary Hart, 23, of Morgantown, was arrested after deputies received a report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about two videos being uploaded that were consistent with child pornography, according to court documents.

Deputies seized Hart's phone and laptop and found the two videos on his phone along with multiple images.

Hart is charged with distribution and exhibiting of material depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.