Harrison County Breast Cancer Awareness Committee Hosts Month Long Raffle Event

The Harrison County Breast Cancer Awareness Committee hosted a raffle event at the My Little Cupcake bakery in downtown Clarksburg Wednesday. The raffle event was first of seven that will be held throughout October.

The money raised from the events will go to support medical screening and testing for low income, uninsured women.



If you did not get a chance to purchase tickets on Wednesday, one of the organizers explains how it works.

"The way that the raffle works is you get 20 tickets for $5 and you can put those tickets in any of the bags that you want. Each of the bags represents a different group of treasures," said Shelly Dusic with the West Virginia Breast and Cervical Screening Program.

The upcoming raffle event locations include:

October 10: Best Western Plus in Bridgeport 5-7 p.m.

October 11: Stonewall Coffee in Clarksburg 8 a.m. to noon.

October 12: Chick-fil-A in Clarksburg 5-7 p.m.

October 16: Texas Roadhouse in Clarksburg 5-8 p.m.

October 17: Primanti Bros. in Clarksburg 5-8 p.m.

The drawings for the raffles will take place on October 21 at 6 p.m. at the Best Western Plus in Bridgeport.