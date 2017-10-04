WV Energy Expo Focused on Advancing the State's Energy Industry

The first West Virginia Energy Expo brought around 1,500 people from the industry together Wednesday in Morgantown all with the goal of collaborating to advance the energy industry across the state.

“We’re not just oil and gas, we’re not just coal, we’re everything,” said Tiffany Bailey, Energy Development Specialist with the West Virginia Office of Energy.

And at the West Virginia Energy Expo, every type of energy was represented so that those in the industry can work together to ensure the state maintains its rank as one of the top energy producers.

“West Virginia’s in the top five of energy producing states and it’s more than just any one industry,” said Damian Ferek, Founder of the West Virginia Energy Expo and President of the Stick Company. “When we looked at this event and how do we continue to show value it was clear that we wanted to combine all energy formats into one room so everybody can learn off each other.”

“I think it’s important to know that we’re more than just coal,” Bailey continued. “Yes that’s our biggest producer of energy in the state. Natural gas is obviously growing, but wind has grown tremendously within the past year. There’s a major interest in solar.”

More than 200 exhibitors with products, services and technologies that assist the industry displayed their skills and networked with attendees.

“With the growth of the industry and the growth of the company we’re trying to achieve, being able to specialize with the different contractors and vendors and some of the production companies it’s a great opportunity for us to get visibility that we don’t get on a daily basis being on pad and being as busy as we are,” said Jack Waggett, Operations Manager of Hickory Energy Services.

This event was formerly the Oil and Natural Gas Expo, which began in 2011.

For the first time this year there were panel discussions with leaders from each energy platforms speaking about future of energy. Panelists included Xavier Walter with Energy Efficient West Virginia, Charlie Burd with the Independent Oil and Gas Association of West Virginia, Bill Raney of the West Virginia Coal Association and Karen Ireland of West Virginia Sun.

“It was getting multiple people from multiple industries all talking on the same topics,” Ferek said. “As they fed off of each other they talked about coal then Karen was able to say well here’s what solar is doing that can help that. It was an opportunity for multiple people in official positions to then talk though that.”

Other presentations included Dr. Brian Anderson with the WVU Energy Institute and Dr. Ashish D. Nimbarte with the WVU Industrial Assessment Center.

Some of the discussions also focused on the challenges to advancing the state’s energy industry.

“How do we handle the declining coal climate and what do we do with those workers?” Ferek said. “Ultimately we want more jobs in the state and we want more opportunities here.”