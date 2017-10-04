Restaurant Road Trip: Smokehouse at Blackwater Falls

"Relaxation is just so easy here," said Emily Miller.

With an incredible view of the falls it's easy to see why customers like, Emily Miller, have been coming to The Smokehouse at Blackwater Falls for more than 50 years!

Emily added, "It's just a beautiful place. We have loved it all of our lives. Our kids were here many years and now we just come and relax and enjoy ourselves."

The restaurant is located inside the Blackwater Falls Lodge. It serves smokehouse fare, where "the dining rivals the view."

"Everybody is drawn to the falls in general. It's gorgeous up here. Everyone loves the atmosphere and the weather," said, Kayla Hallen, Catering Manager.

In May of 2014, the facility re-launched the restaurant.

Chef Manager Brandon Hallen said, "There were a lot of old curtains here and we kind of wanted to open it up. Now people can actually experience the view while they are waiting for their food or eating."

In addition to the beautiful rustic interior, the restaurant offers a fully-stocked bar and a dish that is highly sought after: the smoked brisket.

"I use hickory wood and most of our items we put them in at night and we smoke them overnight, until the morning. We usually do it fresh daily," said Brandon.

If BBQ isn't for you, the smokehouse offers an array of items.

"The main focus on the menu is definitely our smoked products but we have more of a variety of things too for other guests. We have a good burger, we got a good meatball sub on our lunch menu, and a couple pasta dishes on our dinner menu," Bradon added.

But no matter what your taste buds prefer or how far you're driving to get there, Kayla and the crew are ready to serve up a memorable experience.

"I hope they have a great experience. I hope they have really good service and they love food and brag it up and get more people to come in here."

For more information on the Smokehouse at Blackwater Falls, click here.