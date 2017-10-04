UPDATE: Deputies Respond to Bank Robbery in Preston County

UPDATE (10/4/17 at 3 p.m.):

The WesBanco bank in Bruceton Mills was robbed Wednesday morning.

A white man in his 40s or 50s, with gray hair and a chin strap-style beard, entered the bank at approximately 9:15 a.m. and demanded money from the clerk, according to Preston County Chief Deputy Paul Pritt. The man did not produce a weapon, Pritt said.

The robber is approximately 5'10" to 6' tall and weighs more than 200 pounds. He wore a faded, black hooded sweatshirt with "Jack Daniel's" written on it, blue jeans, and a camouflage baseball cap, Pritt said.

The man left on foot with an undisclosed amount of money, Pritt said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Preston County Sheriff's Department at 304-329-3885.

ORIGINAL:

