WV Division of Forestry Says Fall Colors Peaking in Higher Eleva - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

WV Division of Forestry Says Fall Colors Peaking in Higher Elevations & Expanding Westward

Posted: Updated:
By Bryan Schuerman, Chief Meteorologist
Connect

CLARKSBURG, WV (WBOY) - Peak fall color has arrived in the state’s higher elevations, and leaf drop as begun, according to the West Virginia Division of Forestry.

The West Virginia Tourism Office in partnership with the West Virginia Division of Forestry today released this season’s third fall foliage report and featured #AlmostHeaven fall road trip. 

Tourism and Forestry are partnering to promote the best of fall in West Virginia to visitors. The Tourism Office is working to extend the average length of stay for travelers by better connecting attractions and destinations through regional road trips and itineraries. 

According to the West Virginia Division of Forestry, higher elevations in Region 2 (Braxton, Clay, Fayette, Greenbrier, Lewis, McDowell, Mercer, Monroe, Nicholas, Pocahontas, Raleigh, Randolph, Summers, Upshur, Webster, and Wyoming counties) still have some good viewing opportunities, but leaf drop has begun. Color is beginning to extend to the mid-elevations of the region, but the best viewing is still a week to 10 days from peak color. This may be the last colorful weekend in higher elevations. 

West Virginia counties currently showing vivid color:

  • Greenbrier (65%) — Beech Ridge is at peak this weekend but the rest of the county will color in the next 10 days.
  • Mercer (50%) — Higher elevations around Flat Top may be near peak this weekend. Expect good color on U.S. 19 from Flat Top to Camp Creek State Forest.
  • Nicholas (60%) — Higher elevations around Richwood should be near peak this weekend and Powells Mountain appears to have good viewing.
  • Pendleton (45%) — Dolly Sods will be peak color this week. In Petersburg, South Side Depot Fall Train Rides begin Oct. 7.
  • Randolph (70%) — Higher elevations, especially Cheat Mountain and the Harman area, will be at peak or slightly past peak this weekend. Recommended drives are U.S. 33 from Bowden to Harman; U.S. 19 from Huttonsville to Mingo; and U.S. 250 from Huttonsville to Durbin.
  • Webster (65%) — Higher elevations have reached peak viewing for the weekend while the lower elevations still have green colors mixed with the maples, beeches, birches, and gums. A recommended drive is WV Route 15, from Webster Springs to Valley Head. The Upper Gauley River should be peak this weekend.
Powered by Frankly

Clarksburg Studio
904 West Pike Street
Clarksburg, WV 26301

Main (304) 623-3311
Fax (304) 624-6152(Clarksburg)
Fax (304) 225-2522(Morgantown)

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WBOY Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.