WV Division of Forestry Says Fall Colors Peaking in Higher Elevations & Expanding Westward

CLARKSBURG, WV (WBOY) - Peak fall color has arrived in the state’s higher elevations, and leaf drop as begun, according to the West Virginia Division of Forestry.

The West Virginia Tourism Office in partnership with the West Virginia Division of Forestry today released this season’s third fall foliage report and featured #AlmostHeaven fall road trip.

Tourism and Forestry are partnering to promote the best of fall in West Virginia to visitors. The Tourism Office is working to extend the average length of stay for travelers by better connecting attractions and destinations through regional road trips and itineraries.

According to the West Virginia Division of Forestry, higher elevations in Region 2 (Braxton, Clay, Fayette, Greenbrier, Lewis, McDowell, Mercer, Monroe, Nicholas, Pocahontas, Raleigh, Randolph, Summers, Upshur, Webster, and Wyoming counties) still have some good viewing opportunities, but leaf drop has begun. Color is beginning to extend to the mid-elevations of the region, but the best viewing is still a week to 10 days from peak color. This may be the last colorful weekend in higher elevations.

West Virginia counties currently showing vivid color: