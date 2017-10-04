West Virginia FILMmakers Festival Set for This Weekend

SUTTON, W.Va. (AP) - The West Virginia FILMmakers Festival will screen 30 films this weekend, including 15 made by West Virginia artists.

The festival will be held Friday through Sunday at the Elk Theatre in Sutton and elsewhere.

The festival kicks off with the screening of three films made by West Virginia filmmakers, including Jon Mathews' documentary "Opioid, Inc."

On Saturday night, a 30th anniversary screening of "Matewan" will be held at the La Belle Theatre in South Charleston.

An awards ceremony will be held Sunday evening at the Landmark Studio for the Arts in Sutton.

