Students at WVU Host Body Positive Fashion Show

Students at WVU held a body positive fashion show on campus at the Mountainlair.

The goal was to showcase all body types, share health tips and present the latest fashion trends. Eighteen models volunteered to take part in the show.

"I think it's just really important to spread positivity on every level throughout the campus." said Chelsea Betts, a communication specialist at WVU health. "There are a lot of negative things going on in the world today and I think that if we can just focus on especially body positivity and people feeling good about themselves on the inside then everyone can share that positivity."

There were also women empowerment speakers and booths for students to explore.

Betts will be starting a women's self defense class on campus to help further empower women.