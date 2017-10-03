Harrison County BOE Discusses Juvenile Services Community Based Reporting Centers

Harrison County Board of Education met Tuesday evening discussing a partnership between the state and county BOE's to help further students education.

The BOE presented and approved a Memorandum of Understanding with the West Virginia Department of Education, local education agencies, and the Division of Juvenile Services for community-based youth reporting centers. The agreement allows for the continued use of "pre-option" pathways instead of the Department of Juvenile Services options.

“We just adopted some of the language that they've adopted at the state level and we've adopted now into our policy, and of course into what is acceptable and appropriate uses through this memorandum of understanding,” said Superintendent Dr. Mark Manchin, of Harrison County Schools.

The memorandum of understanding addresses the youth reporting center and the West Virginia Department of Education's responsibilities. It also identifies what Harrison County Schools will provide including student transportation, meals and more.