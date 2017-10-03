Proposed Amendments to Article 153 Headline Morgantown City Council Meeting

A second reading for the proposed amendments to Article 153 of the Morgantown city code was the focal point of Tuesday’s city council meeting.

The proposed amendments would add veteran status, sexual orientation and gender identity to the classes of individuals protected from discrimination in housing, employment, and accommodation in Morgantown. If passed, the amendments could prove to be a big step forward in ending discrimination in Morgantown and beyond.

“This ordinance is important because if we pass it at the municipal level, it gives those groups standing in civil court so if they are discriminated against, say their landlord decides to kick them out because they don’t like them being gay, they can uh go after that landlord in civil court,” said community activist Danielle Thomas.

The next step will be a third reading and public hearing, followed by a voting on the proposed legislation on October 17.