Local Golfers Top Leaderboard at State Golf Tournament

A beautiful day at the Jones Course at Speidel Golf Club turned into a great outing for two local golfers.
Bridgeport's Mason Williams leads the pack in Class AA at the state golf tournament after finishing with an opening-round 70. Williams leads the field by six strokes.
In Class AAA, reigning champion Christian McKisic of Buckhannon-Upshur leads by two strokes after posting a 72.
Play resumes Wednesday morning. Full team standings below:
CLASS AAA
Washington - 240
Gavin Bonievich 85
Christian Boyd 75
Tanner Elliott 87
Mason Kidwell 80
Cabell Midland - 241
Josef Dransfeld 74
Andy Michael 79
Zach Sarver 88
Peyton Weekly 91
Taylor Napier NC
George Washington - 243
Colt Gillispie 84
Joseph Kalaskey 81
Torren Kalaskey 78
John Logan Taylor 90
Brooke - 245
Ryan Bilby 77
Evan Cuomo 85
Justin Shelton 93
Michael Spitak 83
Wheeling Park - 246
Jacob Nickell 78
Ryan Payne 91
Dorothy Romanek 81
Noah Sieverston 87
Hedgesville - 253
Joey Arndt 93
John Francisco 78
Donnie Poole 106
Camden Rebuck 82
Parkersburg - 255
Garrett Ballway 87
Isaac Prine 74
Trey Rossana 94
Dylan Shaver 104
Woodrow Wilson - 259
Chase Childress 90
Jarrett Childress 94
Mary Denny 90
Jackson Hill 79
CLASS AA
Wyoming East - 236
Ethan Bradford 83
Matt Caldwell 94
Michael Growe 77
Patrick Smith 76
Bridgeport - 248
Matthew Aman 91
Braden Lesher 87
Trevor Pandher 105
Mason Williams 70
Westside - 257
Dawson Browning 80
MaKenzie Browning 101
Caleb Cook 88
Cody Short 89
Fairmont Senior - 258
Clark Craig 89
Nicky Moroose 80
Gannon Satterfield 100
Drew Sivak 89
Chapmanville - 262
Austin Bledsoe 79
Braden Dickerson 85
Reed Dingess 98
JD Ferrell 99
Lewis County - 266
Kole Bozic 94
Hunter Skinner 87
Haley Smith 115
Ayden Wyckoff 85
Ryanne Garrett NC
East Fairmont - 275
Noah Carvillano 91
Lane Flint 97
Gage Nicholson 101
Jacob Schmidt 87
Kason Westfall NC
Poca - 278
Jacob Blizzard 106
Trent Covert 104
Mitch Hoffman 76
Isaac Neal 98
CLASS A
Ravenswood - 253
Alex Easthom 81
Carson Fox 79
Gavin Fox 99
Ciah Kennedy 93
Madonna - 258
Dom Mazur NC
Howie Peterson 67
Tony Sellitti 99
Hunter Sistilli 95
Chad Durante 96
Wheeling Central - 259
Derrick Harrison 84
JC Maxwell 84
Matt Mazur 96
Zach Mazur 91
Charleston Catholic - 261
Jack Cimino 94
Nate Detemple 85
Alexander Giatras 91
Wilson Meeks 85
St. Joseph - 276
Chase Coughenour 103
Nate Hugh 91
Deuce Vance 97
Fuzzy Vance 88
Summers County - 287
Ashton Bennett 100
Jamison Hamm 88
Nathan Wykle 101
Samuel Wykle 99
Tucker County - 297
Carleigh Bolyard 100
Myles Paush 113
Connor Nestor 99
Easton Snyder 98
Trinity - 314
Bristan Bennett 118
Caleb Jenkins 100
Mark Spruill 103
Blake Wolfe 111
