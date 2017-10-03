Local Golfers Top Leaderboard at State Golf Tournament

A beautiful day at the Jones Course at Speidel Golf Club turned into a great outing for two local golfers.

Bridgeport's Mason Williams leads the pack in Class AA at the state golf tournament after finishing with an opening-round 70. Williams leads the field by six strokes.

In Class AAA, reigning champion Christian McKisic of Buckhannon-Upshur leads by two strokes after posting a 72.

Play resumes Wednesday morning. Full team standings below:

CLASS AAA

Washington - 240

Gavin Bonievich 85

Christian Boyd 75

Tanner Elliott 87

Mason Kidwell 80



Cabell Midland - 241

Josef Dransfeld 74

Andy Michael 79

Zach Sarver 88

Peyton Weekly 91

Taylor Napier NC



George Washington - 243

Colt Gillispie 84

Joseph Kalaskey 81

Torren Kalaskey 78

John Logan Taylor 90



Brooke - 245

Ryan Bilby 77

Evan Cuomo 85

Justin Shelton 93

Michael Spitak 83



Wheeling Park - 246

Jacob Nickell 78

Ryan Payne 91

Dorothy Romanek 81

Noah Sieverston 87



Hedgesville - 253

Joey Arndt 93

John Francisco 78

Donnie Poole 106

Camden Rebuck 82



Parkersburg - 255

Garrett Ballway 87

Isaac Prine 74

Trey Rossana 94

Dylan Shaver 104



Woodrow Wilson - 259

Chase Childress 90

Jarrett Childress 94

Mary Denny 90

Jackson Hill 79

CLASS AA

Wyoming East - 236

Ethan Bradford 83

Matt Caldwell 94

Michael Growe 77

Patrick Smith 76



Bridgeport - 248

Matthew Aman 91

Braden Lesher 87

Trevor Pandher 105

Mason Williams 70



Westside - 257

Dawson Browning 80

MaKenzie Browning 101

Caleb Cook 88

Cody Short 89



Fairmont Senior - 258

Clark Craig 89

Nicky Moroose 80

Gannon Satterfield 100

Drew Sivak 89



Chapmanville - 262

Austin Bledsoe 79

Braden Dickerson 85

Reed Dingess 98

JD Ferrell 99



Lewis County - 266

Kole Bozic 94

Hunter Skinner 87

Haley Smith 115

Ayden Wyckoff 85

Ryanne Garrett NC



East Fairmont - 275

Noah Carvillano 91

Lane Flint 97

Gage Nicholson 101

Jacob Schmidt 87

Kason Westfall NC



Poca - 278

Jacob Blizzard 106

Trent Covert 104

Mitch Hoffman 76

Isaac Neal 98

CLASS A

Ravenswood - 253

Alex Easthom 81

Carson Fox 79

Gavin Fox 99

Ciah Kennedy 93



Madonna - 258

Dom Mazur NC

Howie Peterson 67

Tony Sellitti 99

Hunter Sistilli 95

Chad Durante 96



Wheeling Central - 259

Derrick Harrison 84

JC Maxwell 84

Matt Mazur 96

Zach Mazur 91



Charleston Catholic - 261

Jack Cimino 94

Nate Detemple 85

Alexander Giatras 91

Wilson Meeks 85



St. Joseph - 276

Chase Coughenour 103

Nate Hugh 91

Deuce Vance 97

Fuzzy Vance 88



Summers County - 287

Ashton Bennett 100

Jamison Hamm 88

Nathan Wykle 101

Samuel Wykle 99



Tucker County - 297

Carleigh Bolyard 100

Myles Paush 113

Connor Nestor 99

Easton Snyder 98



Trinity - 314

Bristan Bennett 118

Caleb Jenkins 100

Mark Spruill 103

Blake Wolfe 111