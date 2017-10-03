Pickin' in Parsons Wins International Bluegrass Title

Pickin’ in Parsons owners John and Joyce Bowers spent the week in Raleigh, North Carolina as part of the International Bluegrass Music Association’s (IBMA) World of Bluegrass Event.

Pickin’ in Parsons Bluegrass festival in Tucker County had been nominated for the 2017 IBMA’s Special Award for Event of the Year in late August among four other festivals worldwide. The Bowers are proud to announce they have won the award and are looking forward to going for another title next year.

“We really haven’t had time to digest it all yet but we are still a little shocked from the—we were honored to be nominated for sure, but we really didn’t expect to win so it was a nice surprise,” said Bowers.

The recognition allows the festival to grow and entices more bands to participate in the event in the future.