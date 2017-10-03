Canaan Valley Ski Area Hosts Disaster Simulation

Being prepared for a disaster event can save lives and prepare emergency responders for the dangers and hurdles of a real-life scenario.

Canaan Valley Resort & Conference Center Ski Area hosted emergency crews along with more than 60 volunteers participated in a rather interesting disaster simulation.

The event was coordinated by the Canaan Valley Volunteer Fire Department as a training exercise which was focused on securing, coordinating, and effectively using resources from Tucker County and across the state.

Over 46 first responders and 69 ski industry personnel and volunteers honed their skills during the exercise. In addition, 26 community volunteers spent their morning acting as injured patients.

What we’re experiencing with this simulation is what would happen is if in fact the ski lift were to break down and they would have to get victims off the ski lift in a timely manner in an emergency event.

Canaan Valley is one of West Virginia’s top travel destinations bringing tens of thousands of local and tourists into the county.

Sunday’s training scenario involved both a fire and lift failure which provided multiple training opportunities for responders and community members.

“It’s important to practice these things so that everybody can get their ducks in a row. If you’ve done it once, you can do it in real life probably a lot easier and a lot better,” said volunteer Craig Merriam.

The exercise began just before 10 a.m. with the first emergency call and by 11:15 a.m. all of the volunteer patients were transported off the mountain and received medical assistance.