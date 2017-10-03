CASA Holds Meeting About Foster Care Volunteer Recruitment

Harrison County's abused and neglected children need your help.

Harrison County's Court Appointed Special Advocates, or CASA, held a meeting Tuesday about the volunteer recruitment process.

CASA Executive Director Alisha Madia said volunteers are needed for the growing number of foster children.



"Our volunteers go through an interview process, an application and background screening and then they go through 30 hours of training. After that, they are sworn in by the judge to take on a case and our volunteers take on one case at a time so that we are not recreating an overburden system and they can really spend time getting to know a child and what that child's needs are and advocate for those needs," Madia said.

Harrison County has added 125 new foster children to the court system this year.