Bridgeport High Key Club Receives Green Grant

The Waste Management Green grant helped members of the Bridgeport High School Key Club Tuesday afternoon when the company donated $3,500 to help fund a community project.

The Key Club plans to build a compost station to raise money for a community greenhouse that will be built in Clarksburg, and the funds will go towards construction costs. The hope is that the project will bring the community closer together.

Public Affairs Coordinator, Erika Young, was happy to help the club raise funds.

"The Waste Management Think Green Grant is a great way for us to give back to the communities we service. Supporting projects like this tie in with our mission locally and also our mission as a company across North America," said Young.

The building of the greenhouse will likely take place next year.