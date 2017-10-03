Job Squad Prepares for First 5k Race

Job Squad in Bridgeport is starting a new event to promote National Disability Employment Awareness Month.

Job Squad will be holding its first 5k race Saturday, October 7 at Clarksburg City Park.

Even though it is the first year for the race, employees said that they hope to keep the event going and create more community support.

"It is to celebrate Disability Employment Awareness Month which is October. That is why we are having it this Saturday. There is also going to be food truck and bouncy houses with lots of games," said Jim Womeldorff.

The Davisson Brothers Band will be performing at the event. You can register on race day at the Clarksburg City Park starting at 7 a.m.