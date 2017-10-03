FSU Board of Governors Discuss Presidential Candidates

Fairmont State is another step closer to choosing its next university president.
Tuesday morning, the Board of Governors met to discuss the five candidates that visited campus for interviews and a number of meetings with members of the university community.
The board went into executive session immediately after starting their meeting to discuss.
According to the university's online timeline, the board will meet again October 19. to elect the new president.
Learn more about each candidate, below:
