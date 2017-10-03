Webster Insurance Employee Finds Success with Wellness Program

Bringing wellness to the workplace is an idea that has been catching on, often times in big businesses but what about in small, local businesses?

In Bridgeport, one small business is bringing wellness to the workplace and one employee has some results worth bragging about.

"I lost 80 pounds going to the nutritionist," said Joyce Hickman, employee at Webster Insurance.

Her workplace, Webster Insurance, provided its employees with a nutritionist about a year ago.

"Of course I decided I wanted to go. I was the first one to say I was going because my granddaughter was diagnosed with diabetes and I wanted to set a good example because I'm a diabetic," explained Hickman.

Hickman was on diabetic medication for almost 30 years and said she was still missing something.

"When I was on the medicine, I thought well the medicine is taking care of the sugar so I can just eat what I want and do what I want, and that's not how it goes," said Hickman.

Hickman continues to check her sugar but is no longer on prescription medicine, thanks to help from her nutritionist.

"We find that if we want to regulate blood sugar we need to eat about every two to three hours. It tends to drop past that point so this plan is geared more toward adequate calories, adequate nutrients rather than going too low in calories and just trying to lose weight. This program is more about healthy weight loss, losing the right kind of weight," said Andrea Haney, weight management consultant at Nutrition Made EZ in Clarksburg.

As for the boss that connected his employees to this resource, he said it has changed his business for the better.

"Its just a better environment. They bring their food here. They eat healthy and they try to stay active. It is always a topic of conversation between the employees and also the customers. People come in and the conversation always gets going about what they are eating and what they are doing to be healthy," said Ron Webster, Webster Insurance in Bridgeport.

Aside from the use of the nutritionist, Webster has encouraged his employees to also sponsor community events throughout the year. This month the event was a Diabetes Walk, the first of its kind in the area.