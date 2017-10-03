WV Energy Expo to Take Place in Morgantown

The West Virginia Energy Expo returns to Morgantown on Wednesday.

The one-day event hosted by the West Virginia Department of Commerce and West Virginia Economic Development Council will take place at the Hazel and J.W. Ruby Community Center at Mylan Park from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

More than 250 exhibitors as well as several panel presentations will discuss coal, natural gas, solar and other types of energy as well as opportunities they provide within the state.

The expo is free and attendees may register at the door.

For more information, visit wvenergyexpo.com.