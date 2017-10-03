I-79 Landscape Continues to Change as WestRidge Development Progresses

Since construction began in 2015, the land along I-79 in Morgantown has change drastically to become the site of the new WestRidge development.

When it’s complete, WestRidge will be 1,000 acres of mixed-use business and retail development.

“Right now we’ve impacted probably 650 acres between exits 152 and 155,” said Aaron Humberson, WestRidge Inc. Director of Engineering.

By the end of the year, the WestRidge project will move more than 10,500,000 cubic yards of earth.

“I think the biggest thing is just the size and scale of the development and the fact that it has to occur in phases,” Humberson explained. “We have to do a little bit, move a utility, and then do another portion.”

So just how much has it taken to transform the landscape?

The ground moved could fill the rotunda of the United States Capitol more than 200 times or the Astrodome six and a half times.

During the construction of the Exit 153 interchange alone, enough ground was moved to fill 333 Olympic sized swimming pools.

“To put that in perspective that would fill the WVU Coliseum 27 times,” Humberson said. “We still have a few more million yards of dirt to move in the coming years, but I think you’ll start to see vertical construction start in the Spring of ‘18”

WestRidge has already brought new jobs to the area with the input and cooperation of several county entities, including Monongalia County Commission, which recently approved the issuance of excise tax bonds in support of the project.

The names of specific businesses to be located in the development have yet to be released, but those involved agree that it will benefit the community and county.

“Better connectivity, better access for the residents of Mon County,” said Humberson. “It’s gonna be a better experience, quality of life, shopping, recreational opportunities and there’s the ability to connect some of the things happening in the Western end of the county to Morgantown. I think it’ll be a great thing for the community.”

For more information, visit the WestRidge website at westridgewv.com.