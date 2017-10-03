New Preston County Business Collection Donations for Animals in Need

A new Preston County business is helping care for animals, both while they’re living and after they’ve passed away.

Luke Massey Pet Cremation Services, LLC offers pet owners a way to honor their beloved animals with services including pick-up and transfer of the pet, a fur clipping, an urn, a cremation certificate and other keepsakes.

“My families and I we take in stray animals, rescues and pets have always been a really big part of my life,” said Owner and Operator Luke Massey. “I realize how important pets are in other people’s lives and I wanted to offer this service to the community.”

Massey’s services aren’t just for Preston County, but Monongalia County, Garrett County Maryland and Southern Pennsylvania and anyone else who needs funeral services for their pet.

The business has also partnered with West Virginia Animal Advocates, which is based in Preston County, to collect donations and supplies for rescues and other animals in need.

So far the collections have raised over $1,300.

“With the approaching winter months its gotten cool and it’s gotten cool quickly,” Massey said. “The animals really need help here in our local area.”

Donations of food, liter, blankets and other animal items can be dropped off at Luke Massey Pet Cremation Services at 165 D-Road in Arthurdale. Collection bins are also set up at Arthurdale Heritage, and Kingwood Tractor Supply.

Those wishing to donate can also call Luke Massey at 304-692-2974 to arrange a pick-up.