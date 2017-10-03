Doddridge County Celebrate "Adopt A Shelter Dog" Month

The Doddridge County Humane Society is celebrating "Adopt A Shelter Dog" month.

During October, the shelter will be working to raise awareness for homeless pets and help find safe and loving homes for shelter pets.

They are currently 19 dogs at the Doddridge County Humane Society.

"It is Adopt a Shelter Dog Month and we are participating with the ASPCA national #FINDYOURFIDO campaign and we are having an adoption event at Pet Supplies Plus," said Debbi Mavity, Vice President of the Doddridge County Humane Society.

The adoption event on Saturday, October 7 at 1 p.m. will be held at Pet Supplies Plus in Clarksburg.