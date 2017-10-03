Furnace Winter Readiness Tips

In order to maintain a comfortable temperature inside this winter, your furnace will need to be in good working order.

So consider having a professional inspect your home's furnace before the winter season starts.

"It's a dangerous situation with the furnace being a gas appliance, in most cases it can put off carbon monoxide. It can really do some harmful stuff," said Duane Gump, Shinnston Plumbing Company owner.

Those inspections are especially important for anyone who's home flooded over the summer. Water damage can do significant harm to a furnace.

"Definitely don't take for granted not getting it checked if it's been in any kind of water," said Gump. You need to have someone come in and make sure that the motors and everything have not been damaged by the flood water."

Of course once winter rolls around you'll know if your furnace is having problems if it doesn't turn on. But that's not the only sign that it's been damaged.

"Funny noises. Not maintaining the temperature in the house all the time. Anything that seems strange or out of the ordinary," Gump said.

And there are a couple ways to make sure your furnace properly maintains the temperature.

"Change your filters on a regular basis. We try to tell people that if they have a one-inch filter they need to change them monthly. Most of the new thermostats that are out today have batteries. Those batteries need to be changed. So if you're doing those two things and it's maintaining temperature you're probably in good shape, but you still need to have them checked."