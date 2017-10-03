UPDATE: Students Taken To Hospital After Bus Accident in Harrison County

UPDATE (10/3/17 at 10:30 p.m.):

School officials in Harrison County said there were 17 students on a bus when it collided with a truck Tuesday.

Nine students were checked out by EMS on scene, two students were taken to United Hospital Center by ambulance and six students were taken to UHC by another bus.

Officials said there were no serious injuries.

ORIGINAL:

A school bus collided with a truck on Route 50 in Harrison County Tuesday afternoon, according to 911 officials.

The accident happened at approximately 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of Route 50 and Dog Run Road near Salem, officials said.

Officials said both eastbound lanes of Route 50 were closed at 3:45 p.m.

Harrison County Board of Education Assistant Superintendent of Facilities & Operations Anthony Fratto is headed to the scene, according to school board officials.

There is no word on any injuries at this time.

The Nutter Fort Volunteer Fire Department, Salem EMS, Harrison County EMS, and the Harrison County Sheriff's Department responded to the scene. The sheriff's department will handle the investigation.