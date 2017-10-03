School Bus & Truck Collide on Route 50 in Harrison County

A school bus collided with a truck on Route 50 in Harrison County Tuesday afternoon, according to 911 officials.

The accident happened at approximately 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of Route 50 and Dog Run Road near Salem, officials said.

Officials said both eastbound lanes of Route 50 were closed at 3:45 p.m.

Harrison County Board of Education Assistant Superintendent of Facilities & Operations Anthony Fratto is headed to the scene, according to school board officials.

There is no word on any injuries at this time.