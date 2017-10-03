Police Discover 140 Grams of Meth, Heroin in Drug Bust

WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Two people were arrested in Wayne County earlier Tuesday morning in what the Wayne County Sheriff's Department calls, "one of the WCSD Drug Enforcement Unit's biggest busts to date."

According to a release, deputies arrested Steven Crabtree and Brittany Legg, both of Wayne County.

At roughly 3:30 a.m. near James River Road, officers searched a residence and found various drugs, cash, and a handgun.

Deputies seized nearly 70 grams of methamphetamine and 74 grams of heroin, worth approximately $22,000 street value.

Crabtree and Legg are facing multiple charges, including conspiracy to distribute, and conspiracy to deliver.

They are both being held at Western Regional Jail without bond currently.

The Wayne County Sheriff's Department was assisted by the Kenova Police Department.