Test It Tuesday: TV Free Way

The fall television season is here, but before you watch your favorite shows, we're seeing if we can tune them in for free.

The TV Free Way is a digital antenna that promises to give you the access you need. But will it leave you tuning in or tuning out?

Last year, we tried a similar product at an apartment in Clarksburg located just a few miles away from the WBOY transmission tower. That time, we were able to get a few channel, but what would happen if we tried this digital antenna farther away but still within 30 miles of the local broadcast towers?

Before getting started, we needed to find out which channels were broadcast in our test area of Buckhannon. We were instructed to enter our location in the "DTV Reception Maps" section of the Federal Communications Commission's website. After calculating signal strength, the site claimed we'd have a strong signal for at least one station and a moderate signal for at least two others.

Then, it was time to connect the device to the TV and search for channels.

Unfortunately, we had no luck. We even tried to reposition the TV Free Way device, but that failed as well. Just like our previous test of the Free TV Key, I think that location and terrain is crucial here.

Conducting this test in a rural area did not work out for us, even though we thought we'd get at least one strong signal. I would keep my $15 and consider online streaming services for my favorite shows and live sports - if it's available in your area.