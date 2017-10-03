UPDATE: Pennsylvania Man Dead Following Single Vehicle Accident in Doddridge County

UPDATE (10/3/17 4:30 p.m.):



According Doddridge County 911 officials, the male driver was from Pennsylvania, and the family has been notified.



ORIGINAL (10/3/17 2:58 p.m.):



Emergency crews responded to a single vehicle accident Tuesday on Route 50 in Doddridge County.

Harrison County 911 received word about the accident at about 11:40 a.m.



A brine water truck driver was traveling westbound near Tarkiln Road when he crossed the median into the eastbound lanes, according to Doddridge County Ambulance Authority Chief Cody Joe. The truck appeared to have blown a tire and gone over the embankment, Chief Joe said.



The man suffered fatal injuries from the crash.

The Doddridge County Ambulance Authority, Doddridge County Sheriff's Department, Salem Volunteer Fire Department and Smithburg Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene of the accident.