UPDATE: Woman's Body Found in West Fork River

Emergency crews found a woman's body in the West Fork River in Harrison County, according to Clarksburg Police Lieutenant Jason Webber.

Officials received a call at about 11 a.m. Tuesday about a possible body spotted in the West Fork River, across the road from the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center.

The body of a white woman, which was fully clothed, was retrieved from the river by the Clarksburg Fire Department, according to Webber. The body was transported to the Medical Examiner's Office in Charleston by ambulance.

Webber said foul play is not suspected at this time. The body has not yet been identified, he said.

Harrison County EMS, the Clarksburg Police Department and the Clarksburg Fire Department responded to the incident. Clarksburg Police will handle the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Clarksburg Police Department Tip Line at 304-624-1625.