UPDATE: Female's Body Found in West Fork River

Emergency crews found a female's body in the West Fork River in Harrison County, according to Clarksburg Police Department Lt. Jason Webber.

Officials received a call at about 11 a.m. Tuesday about a possible body spotted in the river.

The body was retrieved from the river by the Clarksburg Fire Department. The body was transported to the medical examiner by ambulance.

Lt. Webber said foul play is not suspected at this time. The female has not yet been identified.

Harrison County EMS, Clarksburg Police Department and Clarksburg Fire Department all responded to the incident. Clarksburg Police will handle the investigation.