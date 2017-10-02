Drug Awareness Specialist Informs Parents About The Dangers Of Drugs

A series of drug awareness events have taken place throughout Harrison County. While many focus on informing children about the dangers of drug, the event Monday evening worked with parents and adults.

Sponsored by the Harrison County Elks Lodge, Ray Lozano spoke about ways parents can influence their children about the dangers of drugs. He also gave resources for parents to extend the dialogue with their children about types of drugs, consequences, and misconceptions about drugs.

"If you look at a study that came out a couple years ago, it said the number one influence for kids to not do drugs are parents," said Lozano. "So if we get to the parents and make and influence we'll see a change."

