Titans Tandem Wins Insurance Connexion "Connexion of the Week" for Week 6

A long bomb from Gilmer County's Justyn Dean to Jesse Marks takes the title of Connexion of the Week" for Week 6.

The connection between Dean and Marks claimed more than 58 percent of the vote in our weekly poll.

2017 Insurance Connexion “Connexion of the Week” winners:

Week 1: Ryan LaAsmar to Joel Maurer (Notre Dame)

Week 2: Xavier Lopez to Andrew Sponaugle (Robert C. Byrd)

Week 3: Ryan LaAsmar to Sam Romano (Notre Dame)

Week 4: Dakota Holt to Tucker Knisell to Jacob Brady (Preston)

Week 5: Clay Bailey to Amir Richardson (University)

Week 6: Justyn Dean to Jesse Marks (Gilmer Co.)