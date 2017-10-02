Clarksburg Host INSYNC Drug Awareness Walk in Stealey

The drug epidemic has been knocking on the doors of many West Virginia homes. Monday in the Stealey area of Clarksburg community members met at the Stealey Park for the INSYNC Drug Walk.

Participants said the walk is a good way to let people know the information to help fight the war on drugs. They also added they've seen the effects drug abuse has caused first hand on families and communities.

Organizers said hosting a walk in important to say we need to do something and fight the war on drugs to help families, communities, and individuals.

“I was a Child Protective Services worker in Harrison County. I saw the impact that drugs can have on families from small children all the way to the adults, and the grandparents that have to be pulled in because they have to take care of their grandchildren and their children,” said Roberta Kennedy, a resident of Stealey.

Duff Street United Methodist Church is going to be hosting a drug awareness program on October 17 at 6:30 p.m.