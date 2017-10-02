WVU College of Law Brings in Guest Lecturer

The West Virginia University College of Law hosted a guest lecturer on Monday evening who was recently part of a very public legal case.

Adam Swensek is the Chief Deputy City Attorney for the City of New Orleans and recently defended the city’s efforts to remove four Confederate monuments from public display. Swensek spoke to students about being prepared for defending a client, the monuments case he recently won, and gave the law students advice. Dean of the College of Law, Gregory Bowman, stressed the importance of bringing in real-world experience to the students.

Well, it’s important to understand that law affects our society and the way we live. So, we have these lecture series like the Ihlenfeld lecture series that brings in speakers that are well versed and active in the legal profession in serving the public and engage in issues that are important to our time."

The lecture was part of the 2017 Ihlenfeld Lecture on Public Policy and Ethics.