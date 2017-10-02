Grant Helps Newly Expanded Kids Farmers Market Program Make an Impact

A newly expanded Kids Farmers Market Program is making an impact.

A grant administered by the West Virginia based Eye foundation of America is helping this statewide outreach.

"Anything we do, we have to start with children. Gandhi once said, you want a real change, you want to start with the children," said Dr. V.K. Raju, Optometrist.

Dr. V.K Raju, is the president and founder of the West Virginia based Eye foundation of America. He helped with a program of the WVU Extension Family Nutrition Program to go statewide through a grant. He is passionate about looking out for the well being of children.

"If we can reach through the program, and change the habits of children early, I think we can do great things and wonderful things to the great state of West Virginia," said Dr. Raju.

The program allows children to receive $4 in farmers market vouchers to purchase fresh, local fruits and vegetables from a market brought to a childcare center, school or a community event by a local farmer.

"Giving that voucher , that $4 voucher and educating the children to buy their foods. 95% of children who bought from the farmer's market, those foods, they ate it. So it was a very successful program done by the extension program," said Raju.

Raju hopes to continue this partnership to improve the health of children.

"When children have one in five West Virginia Children have high blood pressure. We have to do something about that. Not just something. We have to do the right things, and we can," said Raju.

These funds allow The WVU Extension Specialists to provide children and families with greater buying power to eat the healthy foods that will prevent diseases like obesity and diabetes.

"Obesity is a major issue, but we can do something about it, together. Collaboration. So many people have helped me over these years, in other countries and here right in West Virginia. We can do it by collaborating with each other," said Raju.