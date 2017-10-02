Marion County Deputies Arrest Man With Methamphetamine, Cash, Scales

A Fairmont man was arrested early Monday morning after deputies found methamphetamine.

Dana Anderson, 26, was arrested after deputies received report of a suspicious vehicle at the old feed store in Barrackville at 1:15 a.m., according to the Marion County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies saw drug paraphernalia in plain view, according to court documents, and obtained permission to search the vehicle.

Methamphetamine, packaging material, digital scales, and $527 in cash was found in the backseat of the vehicle, where Anderson was sitting, deputies said.

Anderson attempted to give deputies a fake name and is charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.