The Old Stone House Gift Shop Holds $3 Book Sale

Throughout the Month of October, the Old Stone House in Morgantown is holding a special used book sale

A grocery bag full of books can be purchased for just $3.

A wide assortment of paperback and hardbacks are available in many different genres.

Profits from the sale are used for the league to provide ongoing funding for books and media supplies to all Elementary Monongalia County K-12 school libraries.

"Well it's the love of books. That's really part of our mission statement, is reading, So we support the county library," said Sally Kirkpatrick, The Service League of Morgantown.

The Old Stone House Gift Shop is located on Chestnut Street in Morgantown and is open Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. To 3 p.m.