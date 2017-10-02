New Non-Profit Holds October Food Drive

A new non-profit will focus on stopping the local hunger crisis.

MGO, More Grace Outreach, is a faith-based group that's holding a month-long food drive.

They're accepting a variety of foods, primarily non-perishables, to be dropped off at the Advanced Auto Parts store in Fairmont.

Donations are being accepted anytime during store hours.

"So it's important for us to be reaching out into our community as neighbors. That's one thing I'm super compelled by is caring for the person next to you. And these are hard-working people that need our helping hand," said Elizabeth Luffy, MGO executive director.

Those in need of food and or personal care items can get them at the MGO facility. Located at 5219 Beverly Pike in Grafton.