Weston FD Preparing For Fire Prevention Week

A local fire department will take time next week to teach kids in its area about fire prevention and safety.

The Weston Fire Department will visit elementary schools around Lewis County as part of National Fire Prevention Week.

Members of the department travel to area schools with a smoke trailer and demonstrations about the work they do.

They want kids to be comfortable and knowledgeable with the job firefighters do when called on.

"The basics of what to do, when to do it, not to be afraid, the tools that we use and what we're going to look like if we're coming in to help you to not be afraid just makes our job easier when and if that horrific incident happens," said Keith Talbert, assistant chief of the Weston Fire Department.

The department will travel to a different school from Monday to Thursday next week, and will include homeschooled students and St. Patrick's School.