Fairmont Man Begins Search to Find Puerto Rican Sister

A customized t-shirt is not the most obvious missing person search tool.

Jon Velazquez, Fairmont resident, is praying it'll be enough.

"We talked around Irma and I told her there's two more coming and I haven't heard from her since," Velazquez said.

He's making the trip to the US territory having only been there once. He speaks no Spanish and isn't going with a group. All to find his sister.

"Physically I want to get over there because it's my sister. You know what I mean, it's my family," he said. "People are dying. Literally. People are dying over there. The hospitals are ravished, they're destroyed. They need help."

And he said the help the government is providing isn't enough.

"They are a part of us. They should be helped, they're not being helped and I think it's wrong, it's really wrong. There are countries that have tsunamis and this, that and the third, and the government, citizens they throw money. What is wrong with helping Puerto Rico?," said Velazquez.

So he's going himself. Taking time off of work and leaving an anxious fiancé and daughter behind.

"If you need something, I'll give you the shirt off my back, if I have it. If I don't have it, we'll go find it."

But he won't be giving away the custom-made shirt which says "estoy buscando a mi hermana" or I am looking for my sister.

He plans to show it to all those he passes in order to locate his family with nothing but a backpack full of supplies and a lot of hope.

To help finance his trip, Velazquez has set up a Go Fund Me page.