Marion County Grand Jury Indicts 19 People Including Ohio Man for Murder

A Marion County grand jury met Monday and indicted 19 people.

Ryan Hubbs, 35, of Ohio, is included on that list after a car-jacking incident in October 2016 that left two people dead. Hubbs faces two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of David Glasscock, 64, and Sandra Glasscock, 65.

The Marion County Sheriff's Department said Hubbs collided with the Glasscock's vehicle at the entrance of the Middletown Mall in White Hall, which killed the couple, after the Weston Police Department said Hubbs had stolen a woman's car at gunpoint earlier in the day in Lewis County.

The following people were also indicted on Monday:

- Dale Field, Jr., 38, of Fairmont, on two counts of second-degree sexual assault, two counts of sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, or person in position of trust, and two counts of incest for allegedly forcing sex on a 16-year-old female relative

- Steven Cunningham, 35, of Fairmont, on one count of distribution and display of obscene matter to a minor for allegedly exposing himself at a Dollar General

- Terrall Parker, 28, of Detroit, Michigan, on one count of possession of hydrocodone with intent to deliver, one count of first-degree robbery, one count of assault during the commission of or attempt to commit a felony, and two counts of conspiracy to commit a felony after allegedly pulling a woman from her vehicle, robbing her, and striking her with a gun

- Patrick Davis, 27, of Detroit, Michigan, on one count of possession of hydrocodone with intent to deliver, one count of first-degree robbery, one count of assault during the commission of or attempt to commit a felony, and two counts of conspiracy to commit a felony after allegedly pulling a woman from her vehicle, robbing her, and striking her with a gun

- Dennis Broaden, 20, of Toledo, Ohio, on one count of possession with intent to deliver cocaine and conspiracy to commit a felony after being caught with 78 grams of cocaine while driving in Fairmont

- Brittany Miller, 31, of Fairmont, on eight counts of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud, forgery, deception or subterfuge for allegedly writing fraudulent prescriptions

- James Stewart, 69, of Mannington, on one count of first-degree sexual assault

- Ashley Cummings, 30, of Rivesville, on one count of child abuse resulting in injury

- Michael Lee, 57, of Fairmont, on one count of financial exploitation of an elderly person

- Jalisa Hawkins, 28, of Duquesne, Pa., on one count of possession with intent to deliver heroin and conspiracy to commit a felony

- Joseph Taylor, 27, of the North Central Regional Jail, on one count of possession with intent to deliver synthetic marijuana and unlawful assault

- Jesse Valentine, 35, of Fairmont, on one count of possession with intent to deliver marijuana

- Roger Yeager, 52, of Fairmont, on one count of breaking and entering, one count of petit larceny, and one count of possession of cocaine

- Demetrius McLendon, of Lithonia, Georgia, on one count of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud, forgery, deception or subterfuge

- Adonne Horton, 41, of Fairmont, on one count of fleeing in a vehicle with reckless disregard

- Michael Jones, 23, of Fairmont, on one count of third-offense domestic battery, three counts of fraudulent use of an access device, and one count of conspiracy to commit a felony

- Allen Wisenbailer, 24, of Fairmont, on one count of failure to register or provide notice of sex offender registration changes

- Michael Wilson, 39, of Fairmont, on one count of conspiracy to commit a felony