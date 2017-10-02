Lewis Commission Observes Domestic Violence Awareness Month

While many people take time in October to mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month, one county commission is bringing awareness to another cause.

At its regular meeting today, the Lewis County Commission made a proclamation recognizing Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Domestic violence advocates in the area are planning events throughout the month to keep the issue on people's minds.

"We do community ads for the community so that people will know how to step in and they will know what to do in order to help someone," said Terri Flint of HOPE Inc.

Flint will hold a ceremony reading the proclamation later this month in front of the county courthouse.