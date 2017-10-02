Berkeley County Woman Killed in Las Vegas Shooting

While the world watches the tragedy taking place in Las Vegas, West Virginians are among those mourning the loss of a Berkeley County woman, according to WDVM.

Denise Burditus is reportedly one of those who died during the incident on Sunday night at the Highway 91 concert.

Tony and Denise Burditus were on vacation in Las Vegas and attended the music festival. The couple had been married for 32 years and were high school sweethearts who attended Hedgesville High School.

Family and friends have taken to Facebook to express their thoughts. Family members said her memory will live on, and they ask the community to recall her in prayer.

The couple has two children and four grandchildren.

Burditus was 50 years old.