Drug and Substance Abuse Specialist to Speak at Harrison County Schools

An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure, as the old saying goes.

Students piled into the Liberty High School Auditorium on Monday to listen and learn from a drug prevention specialist. The Harrison County Sheriff's Department, Harrison County Elks, and Harrison County Board of Education sponsored the speaker.

The speaker was National Elks advocate Ray Lozano who goes across the country talking to students and communities about drug prevention, sexting, and alcohol use.

"The goal today is just to inform kids about the dangers of alcohol. Because of all the other drugs that are out there kids are starting to think that alcohol is one of the safe alternatives, like its not that bad and at least its not heroine. But we are hear to talk about how it effects them at an early age," said Lozano.

Lozaro is set to speak at all middle and high schools in Harrison County throughout the week.