Job Squad Promotes Resources During National Disability Employment Awareness Month

Finding a job can be a difficult task.

Job Squad in Bridgeport is hoping to help facilitate the employment process by offering resources to those who have disabilities.

October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month and Job Squad is hoping to encourage the community and inform them of its resources.

Jim Womeldorff, CEO, said "We don't like sticking people into existing jobs. We like to work with people and find out what their strengths, abilities and interests are and help them end up in the place that is the best match for them."

Job Squad is open through the week from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. It is located at 102 2nd Street off of Main Street in Bridgeport.