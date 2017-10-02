Fatal Accident on in Morgantown

The Morgantown Police Department responded to a vehicle collision on Saturday September 30, 2017. The collision occurred just before 6:30PM on US 119, Grafton Road at the intersection with Interstate 68 east bound on the ramp. Kelly Lee Deem of Harpers Ferry WV was driving a Nissan Xterra and was attempting to turn left onto Interstate 68. The second vehicle was traveling south on Grafton Road in the left-hand lane. The second car was a Ford F-350 and was driven by Matthew Alan Roth of Parsons WV. The vehicles collided in the southbound lane of Grafton Road.

Three people were transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital after the accident. Unfortunately Mr. Deem's passenger was pronounced dead shortly after arriving to the hospital. The name of this passenger is still unknown due to family notification.

Traffic Signals at the scene of the accident were inoperable. Police asked for motorists to use caution while traveling this route. The highway department was notified and will restore the lights.

The Morgantown Police Department will continue the investigation. If anyone has information regarding this incident please contact the Morgantown Police at 304-284-7522. If you need immediate Police attention or a crime is in progress call 911.