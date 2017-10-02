Structure Fire in Monongalia County

This morning just after 2 O'clock, there was a structure fire on Tram Street in Monongalia County.
Fire officials said there were no injuries to report.
The River Road, Grandville, and Westover Fire Departments all responded to the call.
Stay with 12 news as we continue to get updates from this story.
